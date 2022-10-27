NEW YORK (PIX11) — It may be plagued with frequent problems, but that’s what happens as you age.
Thursday marked the New York City subway system’s 118th birthday. It was launched on Oct. 27, 1904, according to the MTA. That year, there were 28 stations. Now there are 472, along with over 800 tracks miles and more than 6,000 subway cars.
At its launch, riders paid just a nickel and paper tickets, according to the MTA. As the price increased, the system transitioned to using tokens and then MetroCards. The subway system is in the middle of another payment transition to OMNY.
“118 years ago, more than 100,000 New Yorkers congregated around 28 corners in Manhattan, descended the stairs, and boarded the IRT’s electrified trains,” New York Transit Museum Director Concetta Bencivenga said. “The subway catalyzed the development of New York, and it continues to make New York what it is today. Whether you live here or you’re visiting, the city you experience was brought to you by the subway.”