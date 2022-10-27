NEW YORK (PIX11) — It may be plagued with frequent problems, but that’s what happens as you age.

Thursday marked the New York City subway system’s 118th birthday. It was launched on Oct. 27, 1904, according to the MTA. That year, there were 28 stations. Now there are 472, along with over 800 tracks miles and more than 6,000 subway cars.

At its launch, riders paid just a nickel and paper tickets, according to the MTA. As the price increased, the system transitioned to using tokens and then MetroCards. The subway system is in the middle of another payment transition to OMNY.

Excavation on Lafayette Street near Pearl, clearing the site for construction of the first Subway, what was then known as the Manhattan and Bronx Rapid Transit Subway, in the borough of Manhattan, New York City, New York, 6th May 1901. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Mayor Seth Low holds a mallet, surrounded by a crowd of police, officials, and citizens at a dedication ceremony for a New York City subway station, probably the City Hall station, New York City, circa 1903. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Financiers, city officials, and policemen ride New York City’s first subway on October 27, 1904 at City Hall station. Seated toward the front of the ceremonial flat car were Alexander Orr, August Belmont II, John B. McDonald, and Mayor George B. McClellan. (Getty Images)

People at work breaking ground for the new subway in New York CIty, US, circa 1915. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

High angle view showing Broadway partially collapsed during the construction of the Fourth Avenue Line in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, 29th September 1915. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

(Original Caption) Photo shows the new type of subway car that has just been tried out in the New York Subway). New type of subway car tried out in New York. A new type articulating carm for subway and elevated use, less noisy in operating and providing greater safety to passengers, was officially tested on the B.M.T. lines in new York, Thursday, July 16th, it being the first time such a car has been tried out for subway or elevated use. Its outstanding feature is that three car bodies have four trucks instead of the two trucks per car as on ordinary subway cars. Moreover, where the cars join there is a rotating cylinder which makes it absolutely safe for a person to walk from one car to another, regardless of the position of the car on curves. (Getty Images)

A group of subway workers going to work on a veichle, the first one to have ridden over the Eight Avenue subway system, New York City, 27th November 1929. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

(Original Caption) If you think that this isn’t an exciting game of bridge, just remember that the players are under a heavy pressure – 35 pounds of it. They are spending a few minutes in a decompression lock before emerging into a normal atmosphere from their labors in the tubes of the East River, one of which was holed through today. Pressure or air in the tubes is 38 pounds and if the men working in hour-and-a-half shifts were to proceed directly to the surface, they would suffer from the formation of nitrogen bubbles in their blood. (Getty Images)

(Original Caption) 12/17/1931-New York, New York-The American business working under his beloved “high pressure,” hasn’t a thing on these workers in the new tubes extending under the East River from Rutger’s Slip, Manhattan, to York Street, Brooklyn. Known as “sandhogs,” they work in shifts of but an hour and a half each because a longer period would be dangerous at 38 pounds, air pressure. Moreover, in emerging from their labors, they have to pass through air chambers where the air pressure is slowly changed for them, thus avoiding suffering from nitrogen bubbles in the blood which form when the air pressure changes too rapidly. (Getty Images)

2/29/1932-New York, NY: Subway grand opening- first ride. The new safety door is on the right. (Getty Images)

A man enters a subway station in February 1947, in Manhattan, New York. (Photo by ERIC SCHWAB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Original Caption) New York City: Subway station in Times Square with train taking on passengers. (Getty Images)

(Original Caption) The new fare on the Transit Authority-operated subways and bus lines went into effect at 12:01 A.M. today after a crew of 300 maintenance men had labored through the day and night to convert all subway turnstiles to take the 15-cent tokens. Samuel Begley, 55, a restaurant owner, 291 East 96th Street, New York, is shown as he deposited the last dime to go through the turnstile at Times Square station. The first to use the token is Judy Reed, 18, 1980 East 1st Street, Brooklyn, New York, who is about to insert the token. Sydney Bingham, of the Transit Authority, looks at his watch and signals “Go” to the waiting crowd, who are being held back by a transit policeman. (Getty Images)

Interior view of New York City subway car with passengers; subway line going from Washington Hgts. to Fulton & Euclid Ave. Ca. 1950s photo. (Getty Images)

“118 years ago, more than 100,000 New Yorkers congregated around 28 corners in Manhattan, descended the stairs, and boarded the IRT’s electrified trains,” New York Transit Museum Director Concetta Bencivenga said. “The subway catalyzed the development of New York, and it continues to make New York what it is today. Whether you live here or you’re visiting, the city you experience was brought to you by the subway.”