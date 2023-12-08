SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) –As the war rages on in the Middle East, tensions continue to rise here at home as city officials are sounding the alarm on a steep rise in hate crimes in the past two months.

“No one accepts this,” said Rabbi Hecht of the Chabad of Sunset Park. “This type of hatred has no space in our streets.”

Rabbi Yanky Hecht is speaking out after two menorahs, sponsored by the Chabad, were vandalized this week.

One of the incidents captured on surveillance video Tuesday showed someone on a bike stopping in front of the Fifth Avenue menorah and slamming it to the ground, before leaving. Then on Wednesday, Hecht says another menorah inside a playground near Sixth Avenue and 44th Street was found broken, in the middle of the park. The community came together to replace the Menorah Friday and held a special lighting ceremony.

“I was pained,” Hecht said. “I was shocked. I felt sick to my stomach. but then I right away said, I know what they want. They want us to become afraid. I said no, no, no, no. I got straight to the warehouse. I got a second menorah and we put it up.”

A Brooklyn man tells PIX11 News he was assaulted Thursday in an attack that the NYPD is investigating as a hate crime.

“I have bruises all over my body on my face and use a bunch of antisemitic terminology and profanities,” said Joshua Merenfeld of Crown Heights.

Mayor Eric Adams joined faith leaders Friday calling for peace and safety as hate crimes across the city, targeting Jewish and Muslim New Yorkers, have seen a dramatic rise.

“We have seen vendors and subway riders be racially harassed for being Muslim,” Adams said. “We have a 250 % rise in ethnically motivated hate crimes in New York City over the past two months.”

This holiday season Mayor Adams said the NYPD has beefed up security around public Menorahs and at lighting ceremonies taking place around the city. As Rabbi Hecht continues to celebrate the eight-day holiday, he’s praying the city can come together through the challenging times.

“The way we combat hate is through light. Do an act of goodness and kindness, and make the world a better place.”

Rabbi Hecht said he will continue with planned Hanukkah celebrations despite recent events.