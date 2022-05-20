MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police closed several streets near Trump Tower Friday morning due to a scaffold-related emergency, according to the NYPD.

Fifth Avenue between 55th and 57th streets and West 56th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues are closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, police said. Folks were urged to avoid the area. Police said the street closures were related to “FDNY activity regarding scaffolding.”

Video from Citizen App showed an active emergency scene with dozens of police and fire vehicles on the street. A hanging scaffold was spotted on the side of a building and appeared to be leaning in an uneven manner, video showed. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was on the scaffold.