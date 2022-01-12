Handcuffed prisoner escapes NYPD custody in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — A handcuffed prisoner escaped police custody in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Akeem Williams, a 21-year-old robbery suspect, was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pains, police said. Williams escaped from Brookdale Hospital while he was being treated.

Though he was rear cuffed, Williams was able to bring his hands forward, officials said. He left the hospital on foot and fled in an unknown direction.

Police have asked for help finding him.

He was last seen handcuffed with no shirt or shoes. Williams was wearing white pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).