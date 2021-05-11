‘Hamilton,’ ‘Lion King,’ ‘Wicked’ to return to Broadway this fall

NEW YORK — Broadway’s revival of, well … Broadway, will include the return of some major crowd pleasers, including “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” and “Wicked.”

Several Broadway stars made the announcement Tuesday morning on “Good Morning America.”

The curtain will rise on the Great White Way on Sept. 14, and theaters will be allowed to fill seating at 100% capacity, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The reopening will take place about 18 months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Theater District to shut down.

Tickets for September’s shows went on sale last week.