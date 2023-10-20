MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The 33rd annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade takes place this Saturday.

Last month, organizers of the New York City tradition announced that it was canceled due to permit issues and rising costs. But they later announced the parade was back on after securing a sponsor.

Paradegoers will get to see pups strut their stuff down Avenue B from 12th Street to 7th Street. The parade starts at 1 p.m.

Before the parade, a panel of judges will be selecting 40 canines and their humans to advance to an exclusive costume competition on the park stage. The costume contest starts at 2 p.m. Attendees need to secure a wristband before they can enter.

If you’d like to participate with your pooch, meet at 13th Street and Avenue B no later than 12:30 p.m. Judges will be selecting costume contest participants between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.