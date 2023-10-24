YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) – The City of Yonkers issued a curfew for kids 16 years old and younger on Halloween night.

“Every year I look forward to everyone having a good time on Halloween, a holiday that celebrates the spooky and the scary. That is why we are taking steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable night for our communities,” Mayor Mike Spano said on Tuesday. “The city will enforce its usual curfew for minors, and I urge residents to be careful.”

The Yonkers Police Department will be handling the city-wide curfew, which has three tiers:

– Children ages 11 and younger must be home by 10 p.m.

– Children ages 12 to 13 must be home by 10:30 p.m.

– Children ages 14 to 16 must be home by 11 p.m.

“We want all our residents and visitors to be safe and have fun this Halloween. We ask the public to adhere to our guidelines for curfews and general Halloween safety,” Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said. “Additional units will be on the road to ensure the safety of everyone enjoying the holiday.”

There are a few exceptions to the curfew.

The curfew will not apply if a child is accompanied by a parent or guardian, part of a school, religious, or community entertainment event, and if the child is in close proximity to their home.

The City of Yonkers recommended that all guardians check their youngster’s candy before consumption.

