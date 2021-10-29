Halloween 2021: List of things to do in NY, NJ this weekend

NEW YORK — Happy Halloween weekend! Costume or not, people across the tri-state area (and the country) will be celebrating the spooky holiday.

In addition to the traditional trick-or-treating, people in New York and New Jersey have the chance to participate in dozens of things, including a Halloween parade in Manhattan or haunted houses across the region.

Get your fright on with one (or more) of these events this weekend:

NEW YORK

Friday, Oct. 29

Milleridge Inn’s Halloween Village : Jericho, NY — Visitors can pay a visit to Long Island’s Milleridge Inn throughout the weekend and enjoy activities such as a pumpkin patch and take a spooky train ride right through the village. There’s also a chilling corn maze, inflatable axe throwing and other spine-tingling attractions. For tickets, visit the Milleridge Inn’s website.

Terror on Totten Haunted House : Fort Totten, Queens — The NYPD’s Haunted House is back and ready to give everyone a fright. The first floor is for the scaredy cats who may not be able to brave the ghosts, goblins and bloody butchers on the second floor with scary monsters around every corner. The haunted house is free and runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturdays until Halloween.

Spooky Fest at the Center for Science Teaching and Learning: Rockville Center, N.Y. — Sixteen acres of grounds are transformed into a family friendly Halloween event, including a scary walk, a haunted maze and arts and crafts. Spooky Fest runs through Oct. 31. For tickets, click here.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Sunday, Oct. 31

West Village Halloween Parade: West Village, Manhattan — The 48th Annual Village Halloween Parade is set to rise again on Oct. 31st. Thousands line the sidewalks and watch the parade that stretches along Sixth Avenue through Greenwich Village. This year, 19 floats will be featured, and there will be dancing puppets! The parade is free for all to view on the sidelines or join in a costume.

NEW JERSEY

Friday, Oct. 29

Six Flags Fright Fest : Jackson, N.J. — Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure is spookier than ever this year, and you’ll definitely be screaming — whether it be out of fear or on the rides. Fright Fest offers haunted mazes, scare zones, spooky shows and entertainment, and you may even find yourself sitting next to a monster on your favorite ride. Fright Fest runs through Oct. 31. For tickets, visit the Six Flags website.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Haunted Red Mill Happy Haunts: Clinton, N.J. — Enjoy a hayride, cider and doughnuts at the Red Mill Museum Village between 10 a.m to 1 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Audubon Park Halloween Extravaganza: Jersey City, N.J. — This family friendly event will have activities, including pumpkin painting, a costume parade and arts and crafts. The event runs from 12 to 2 p.m.

