NEW YORK — Community leaders and residents gathered in Brooklyn’s Little Haiti community on Monday for a faith vigil after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the country on Saturday.

“This is the opportunity for us to show how beautiful, resilient we are as a community,” City Councilwoman Farah Louis told PIX11 News.

While the death toll in Haiti stood at more than 1,400 people Monday evening, it was expected to rise. New York communities have mobilized to collect donations for Haiti.

NYPD precincts across the city began accepting donations and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office can connect New Yorkers with reputable charities.

Kirk Prichard, a vice president with the humanitarian organization Concern Worldwide, said his teams were on the ground in Haiti assessing the urgent needs.

“Food, water, shelter and then medical need as more victims are found,” he said.