Hackers breached MTA systems in cyberattack, officials say

NEW YORK — The MTA acknowledged that the transit agency’s systems were breached during a cyberattack in April following a report published on Wednesday by the New York Times.

MTA Chief Technology Officer Rafail Portnoy told PIX11 News no employee or customer information was breached during the hack.

“The MTA quickly and aggressively responded to this attack, bringing on Mandiant, a leading cyber security firm, whose forensic audit found no evidence operational systems were impacted, no employee or customer information breached, no data loss and no changes to our vital systems,” Portnoy said. “Importantly, the MTA’s existing multi-layered security systems worked as designed, preventing spread of the attack and we continue to strengthen these comprehensive systems and remain vigilant as cyber-attacks are a growing global threat.”

The MTA was notified by federal authorities about the cyberattack on April 20 around 8 p.m., according to officials.

According to the New York Times report, the cyberattack was carried out by hackers believed to have ties with the Chinese government. It was the third cyberattack on the MTA in recent years, transit officials told the Times.

Within the first 24 hours, the MTA implemented recommendations from federal partners on patching the impacted systems, officials said. They also noted that only three out of the MTA’s 18 computer systems were impacted.

While independent auditors did not find evidence of breached customer or employee information, the MTA forced a mandatory password change for all 3,700 users — both employees and contractors — out of an abundance of caution, officials added.

While it was reported to law enforcement at the time, the MTA did not disclose the hack to the public until now.

