WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (PIX11)– An EMT quickly went from a paramedic to a patient after the worker was shot inside an ambulance in Staten Island Wednesday night.

The patient and suspect, Thomas McCauley, pulled out a 38-caliber revolver and fired one shot into the back of the ambulance, striking the 25-year-old EMT in the shoulder, authorities said.

The suspect tried to escape by jumping out of the back of the ambulance but was caught a short time later, police said. He was apprehended by a retired NYPD detective and an off-duty Department of Sanitation lieutenant, officials said.

The incident occurred when emergency personnel was responding to a disorderly person call outside the Funky Monkey bar on Forest Avenue. Police recovered the gun on Forest Avenue. Charges against the gunman are pending.

The EMT works at Richmond University Medical Center and was described by police as stable.

