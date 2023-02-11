NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s shaping up to be a violent weekend, after four separate shootings racked New York City, injuring at least ten people and leaving two dead, according to police.

There were two quadruple shootings on Friday, one in Brooklyn and the other in the Bronx.

Three people were injured, and a 24-year-old man was killed in on Friday afternoon in Tremont, Bronx, police said. A group of people was standing outside a Popeyes restaurant when 51-year-old Salvatore Rivera, fired several times into the crowd, police said. Salvatore was arrested and is facing several charges including murder, police said.

“To hear quadruple shooting out of nowhere, in broad daylight. It’s heartbreaking” said Don Frazer, a Bronx resident.

Another quadruple shooting occurred in Coney Island Friday evening, according to police.

A maroon minivan pulled up and someone opened fire at a group standing in front of 3222 Mermaid Avenue around 5 p.m., authorities said. Four people were shot, all men ranging in age from 17-26, police said. All four victims are in what authorities describe as stable condition.

Shortly after that, a corner store in Brooklyn became the next crime scene.

Two armed men entered a store on Myrtle Avenue around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers demanded cash from the store employee, then shot his left hip and pistol-whipped him, police said. The crooks ran off with $4,600 in cash, authorities said. The store clerk is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Last, a 27-year-old man was gunned down in a drive-by just after 5 am on Saturday in the Bronx, police said.

The victim was standing outside of his car on the sidewalk on White Plains Road when a grey mini-van pulled up, and someone opened fire, shooting the man in the head, authorities said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

