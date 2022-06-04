NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gun violence continues to persist in New York City as reports of shootings across the boroughs kept coming in from police overnight.

Three people were shot along West 129th Street near St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem at around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. A 39-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, while two men, both 38, were shot in the torso and in the thigh, respectively. All three victims were taken to a hospital and were listed in stable condition by officials.

In Cypress Hills, a man died after he was shot in the face, police said. Officers responded to a 911 call at the intersection of Jamaica and Miller avenues. They found Terry Webb, 34, lying on the sidewalk unconscious, unresponsive and with a gunshot wound above his left eye. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An investigation by police is ongoing, as no arrests in connection to the deadly shooting have been made.

Despite the constant bloodshed, recent NYPD numbers revealed a glimmer of hope. Over the past eight weeks, shootings are down by a third compared to last year.

Many New Yorkers wonder if the NYPD and Mayor Eric Adams’ blueprint to end gun violence is starting to pay off.

“I’m glad something’s being done about this because it’s fearful as an adult,” Harlem resident Carol Monroe said. “I feel safe during the day but at night people are doing recreational shooting.”

While it’s still too early to tell if the effort on gun violence prevention is starting to pay off, Adams said just one gun violence victim is one too many.

