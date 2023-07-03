NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday weekend was plagued by gun violence in New York City, including three men who were injured in a Bronx shooting early Monday.

The victims were shot inside a building near Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue at around 4:35 a.m., authorities said. Officials said two men, ages 28 and 34, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The third victim suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and arm and took himself to the hospital, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

A 5-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot sitting in the back of a car during a road-rage incident on White Plains Road Friday night.

On Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Manhattan park. A few hours later, four bystanders were shot on a Bronx bus, police said. The victims were 12 to 35 years old.

There have been no arrests in these incidents.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).