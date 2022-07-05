NEW YORK (PIX11) — Chilling incidents of gun violence broke out over the Fourth of July weekend in New York City. The most recent tally totaled 52 victims from the entire weekend.

Many of these just happened on Monday.

In Belmont, the Bronx, a man died and two other men were injured in a shooting, police said. Officers found John Edwards, 62, with a gunshot wound to his chest along Prospect Avenue near East 187th Street at around 10:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police also found two men, 23 and 26, with gunshot wounds to the right leg and the right arm, respectively. Officials said both victims were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

A bodega shooting in East New York, Brooklyn took two lives and injured a teenager, according to authorities. Two men, 23 and 19, were shot in the neck and head, respectively, along Loring Avenue near Forbell Street at around 11:40 p.m. Both succumbed to their injuries. An 18-year-old victim was taken to a hospital after he was shot in the chest. Police said a suspect was taken under custody.

At a barbecue in Jamaica, Queens, police said four people were shot. A woman and two men were shot in the foot, while another man was shot in the shoulder at around 11:15 p.m. along 135th Avenue near 134th Street. All victims were taken to a hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

A shooting also happened at a barbecue in Fordham, the Bronx, according to the NYPD. A man, 23, was shot along Bainbridge Avenue near East 196th Street at around 11:55 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police have launched multiple investigations to find the suspects in some of the shootings that happened during the weekend.