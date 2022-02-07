Gun violence continues to plague NYC

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — More gun violence plagued the city over the weekend with two high-profile shootings. Another NYPD officer was shot, marking the seventh this year, and gunfire struck a bus.

Video captured the bus shooting on Sunday afternoon. A group of men spotted each other near a bus stop on Lexington Avenue at 124th Street. In the blink of an eye and with no regard for human life, guns were drawn and shots were fired. An MTA bus full of people came around the corner as shots rang out. One bullet was found lodged in the window frame. No one appeared to be injured.

On Monday at that same bus stop, PIX11 News saw two officers holding the line against violence. They told a man waving money around to put it away and leave after a group passed by and joked openly about robbing him.

Mayor Eric Adams has talked extensively in recent week about stemming gun violence with more officers on the streets in the short term, and more community based solutions such as violence and drug intervention. Adams talked about this approach sitting beside President Joe Biden last week.

“It’s about intervention and prevention, and prevention are those long-term things we need to do,” Adams said.

The balancing act is one that is unfolding as a community and its police officers are under fire. An off-duty NYPD housing officer was shot in the foot after attending a memorial at a public housing complex on Saturday— and the city just finished burying two officers ambushed while responding to a domestic violence incident.

As of Monday afternoon, police have yet to identify suspects in either shooting.