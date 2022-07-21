QUEENS (PIX11) — Police took down a gun-trafficking crew in New York City, officials announced on Thursday.

There’s a 1,611-count grand jury indictment against five individuals in Queens, the Bronx and the State of Tennessee, authorities said. They were arrested on Wednesday night.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz shared the arrests were made as part of efforts to crack down on the Iron Pipeline. The takedown was the result of an intelligence driven, long term investigation.

“We take the violence seriously,” Katz said said.

The investigation into the five people arrested began in August of 2021, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. During the investigation, undercover officers bought 145 firearms. The average price of each firearm was $1,035. In total, officers recovered 182 firearms from southeast Queens to Soundview in the Bronx.

“The amount of damage 182 guns can make is significant,” Sewell said.

One of those arrested has 17 prior arrests, Essig said. An uncle and his nephew are among the five arrested. None of the defendants have a license to own firearms, Katz said.