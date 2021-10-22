Gun possession at NYC schools becomes growing problem

Six guns have been recovered at five high schools and one middle school across the five boroughs according to the NYPD in just the last few days. Three of them were loaded.

Community leaders warned parents Friday that children are in danger, calling on the city to take immediate action.

The School Safety Coalition is blaming the city council for the shortage of school safety agents, demanding the incoming mayor hire more school safety agents, install metal detectors, and include parents in an emergency school task force.

In a statement to PIX11 news, the Department of Education said:

“Weapons of any kind have no place in our schools, and our educators work hand-in-hand every day with outstanding School Safety Agents to provide safe, supportive environments for every student. Every day we work with the NYPD to provide additional SSA and police coverage and institute random scanning where necessary.”