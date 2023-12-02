MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — At least one gunshot was fired near a popular Manhattan restaurant located on the Upper East Side on Saturday, according to police.



Just before 4:00 p.m., a 911 call for shots fired came in. Police responded to the call at J.G. Melon on the corner of 74th Street and Third Avenue.

Police stated two unidentified individuals approached a 22-year-old male and demanded the victim’s watch. An argument began between the two robbers and the victim, and a gunshot was fired.



The two unidentified robbers fled the scene to parts unknown on a moped.



No injuries were reported, police officials stated.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.