NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two deaths brought upon by gun violence occurred overnight, police said Saturday.

A 25-year-old man who was shot outside a NYCHA complex in Canarsie, Brooklyn died after he was previously reported to be in stable condition, according to officials. The victim was shot multiple times in the abdomen a few minutes past 8 p.m. on Friday. He was taken to a hospital, where, at around 2:15 a.m., he was pronounced dead.

In Tremont Park in the Bronx, officers found Delijah Farmer, 21, with a gunshot wound to his torso at around 3:30 a.m., according to authorities. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations by police regarding the deadly shootings are ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to either incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).