NEW YORK (PIX11) — That’s one filling and expensive record.

A man recently set the world record for eating at the most Michelin-starred restaurants in a single day, Guinness World Records said. Eric Finkelstein dined at a whopping 18 New York City establishments in 24 hours.

The culinary feat took months of planning to set up so many reservations in such a short period of time. Finkelstein contacted more than 80 Michelin-starred restaurants and heard back from 10 establishments, according to Guinness. Just weeks before the scheduled attempt date, several of those locations lost their stars, which meant Finkelstein needed to quickly set up some more reservations.

On Oct. 26, 2022, Finkelstein went from restaurant to restaurant, shelling out $494, not including tax or tips, for caviar, steak tartare, oysters, scallops, salad and more. Finkelstein fit all 18 restaurants into an 11-hour period, Guinness reported.

“I did get really full,” he told CNN. “Definitely by the two thirds point I started to get a little nervous about my appetite. The next day I ate close to nothing.”

It was a novel experience for Finkelstein, who almost never ate at sit-down restaurants before the pandemic, he told Guinness. During his day of feasting, he visited Le Pavillon, Noda, Caviar Russe, Tuome, Aquavit, Oiji Mi, The Modern, Francie, Casa Mono, Red Paper Clip and Gramercy Tavern. His favorite experience was at Noda. Guinness has not made a full list of locations available.

Finkelstein’s gastronomic prowess isn’t his only entry into Guinness World Records. He also has the record for longest table tennis serve (51 feet, 1 inch) and largest table tennis ball mosaic, which was achieved alongside two others.