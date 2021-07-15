Guilty: Bronx man kidnapped girlfriend, 7-year-old son

NEW YORK — A Bronx man was convicted of kidnapping his girlfriend and her 7-year-old son and holding them captive for days in a Washington Heights apartment, officials said Wednesday.

They had only been dating for a few months when Aquilino Torres kidnapped the mother and her son on Oct. 5, 2020. Torres physically abused both victims during the kidnapping and sexually assaulted the woman, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said.

“Aquilino Torres threatened to kill a 7-year-old child in carrying out a brutal kidnapping of the child and his mother,” Strauss said.

After Torres’ arrest, FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said the Bronx man had broken the mother’s jaw and tied her to a bed frame.

“I’m gonna be like the shirt on your back,” Torres said to the mother, according to the criminal complaint. “No matter where you go, I’ll find you.”

The mother got free with her son on Oct. 1, 2020. She was admitted to a hospital emergency room that night for surgery to her jaw. It had been broken in multiple places.

“In spite of all she endured, the victim was able to escape her captor with her son and bring them both to safety,” he said at the time. “The resiliency she and her son showed is commendable, and as a result of their heroic actions, Torres will now face justice.”

Torres sent the mother hundreds of threatening texts after she escaped with her son.

He was found guilty of kidnapping, kidnapping of a minor and stalking,