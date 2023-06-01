NEW YORK (PIX11) — Happy Pride!

Pride month kicks off in New York City on Thursday, a month-long celebration, events and a period of awareness of LGBTQ+ communities are underway.

At Saint John the Divine, the festivities kick off with a new art installation, depicting members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Across New York City, pride month is significant as people remember the Stonewall uprising.

In June 1969, police raided the popular Stonewall Inn gay club, for serving liquor without a license. It became a turning point in the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

For those who want to celebrate Pride Month with delicious food, Broadway show tunes, and helping others in need, turn to Ellen’s Stardust Diner. The iconic diner is partnering with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

A portion of proceeds of some of Ellen’s rainbow-themed treats and merchandise will go to the philanthropy which helps provide groceries and healthcare to people affected by HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses.

The city’s biggest events center around Pride Weekend, which arrives on Friday, June 23. On Sunday, June 25th, Manhattan’s main event, the official NYC Pride March.

This pride comes amid increased anti-trans sentiment nationwide. Some state lawmakers have sought to ban drag shows. Target lost 9 billion dollars in a week, because of backlash over its pride merchandise.

Leaders around the tristate will raise the pride flag to promote Pride Month and recognize LGBTQ+ pride.