QUEENS (PIX11) — The airport presents all kinds of challenges to visitors, but the sights, sounds and smells make it a perfect spot to train guide dogs.

The Guide Dog Foundation has kicked off a partnership with the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy Airport. Since 1946, the foundation has trained guide dogs and service dogs for people who are visually impaired, or have another disability. Dogs are also placed with veterans.

It’s a 12-month commitment and volunteers are always needed to help train the next class of puppies.

Schools, malls, arenas and other public areas are also used in the socialization exercises.

It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place a dog. Services are provided at no charge to the individual.

The group says funding comes from the generosity of individuals, corporations, foundations, and community organizations.

The Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind became the first assistance dog school in the country to get certified by the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International in 2009.