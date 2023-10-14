NEW YORK (PIX11) — Guardians of Rescue, an organization based in Smithtown, along with law enforcement and animal control rescued several dogs and horses from a backyard puppy mill property in Alabama.

The group saved 55 dogs from the puppy mill, including several newborns. The organization claims that the dogs were living in filthy conditions, “with decomposing animal carcasses and cages filled with slime and feces.”

There were close to 30 dead horses and multiple dead dogs littered across the property, the organization said.

“When people buy a cute puppy without checking where it was bred, they support the torture on these poor dogs,” said Robert Misseri, founder of Guardians of Rescue. “The animals were suffering and living in complete hell on earth. I’m glad we stepped in to help rescue them and try to give them a chance at life.”

Last year Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores, in an effort to end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.