WESTBURY, N.Y. (PIX11) – A security guard was slashed Monday after he discovered a woman and a teenager in an electrical closet of a Dave and Buster’s in Westbury, police said.

The attack happened around 12:10 a.m. Police said 20-year-old Naila Williams and a 14-year-old girl were hiding in the closet when they were discovered by the guard.

Williams took out a box cutter, according to police, and allegedly slashed the guard in his left hand.

The guard was transported to a local hospital. Police said Williams and the 14-year-old were arrested and charged with burglary, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

