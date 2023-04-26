NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new Grubhub partnership aims to make e-bike usage safer for delivery workers in the city.

The E-Bike Lifecycle safety program will provide New York City delivery workers with access to certified JOCO e-bikes. They will also support an FDNY Foundation educational campaign in New York.

The JOCO partnership will provide at least 500 delivery partners free access to more than a thousand safety-certified e-bikes and more than 55 JOCO hubs for continuous safe e-bike storage, battery exchange, and distribution of delivery rider gear.

This comes in response to the multiple fires that have plagued the city due to e-bikes with faulty lithium-ion batteries. This year alone there have been 67 fires and five deaths in New York City. Just this month an Astoria fire claimed the life of two young people.

Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats all gave $100,000 to FDNY to sponsor education and fire safety throughout the five boroughs.

“Delivery workers are essential to thousands of communities and businesses, ensuring their safety – and the safety of all New Yorkers – is a top priority,” said Amy Perlik Healy, vice president of government relations at Grubhub. “These new partnerships are an expansion of our ongoing work to address the safe use of e-bikes and handling of batteries by delivery partners.”

Together the new campaign will cost Grubhub around half a million dollars and aim at providing safe delivery options for the city’s 65,000 delivery workers.