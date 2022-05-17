NEW YORK (PIX11) — The saying goes “there’s no such thing as a free lunch.” Grubhub offered that to New Yorkers Tuesday, but the perk wasn’t without complications.

“Real New Yorkers are joining us for free lunch,” the food delivery service tweeted Tuesday, also sharing a code for customers. The deal ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hungry residents were quick to take up on the deal, but some experienced problems with the app’s interface.

“Well this was a cute idea,” one customer wrote, “but it’s 11:16 and your app has already crashed.”

Others said their orders were cancelled after using the promotion. Some were able to place orders, but experienced delays.

“This is not going well,” another New Yorker wrote. “My order has been in the works for 2 hours and the restaurant is now ‘closed’ but keeps hanging up on my phone calls. I’m starving. The restaurant is probably on fire.”

GrubHub told BuzzFeed News that at times during the promotion, the app was averaging 6,000 orders per minute. The company hasn’t shared an official statement online.