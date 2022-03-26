NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the largest and most established environmental organization in the city, GrowNYC has played a crucial role in transforming New York City for the past five decades. On Friday, it celebrated an important milestone with its push to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

GrowNYC began its Zero Waste Program 15 years ago and led to the nonprofit establishing a compost initiative in 2011. Over the years, they’ve managed to transform communities and empower New Yorkers to safeguard our planet for future generations.

In 2021, the nonprofit collected 2.3 million food scraps and distributed 54,000 pounds of finished compost that went into beautifying parks, gardens, and playgrounds across the city. And on Friday, the organization is celebrating an important milestone: they have collected 20 million pounds of food scraps.

Dropping off is simple. Scraps should be placed in a reusable bag or container and the contents should be emptied in one of the bins. The waste gets picked up at the end of the day and brought to a local facility where it is turned into compost and redistributed throughout the NYC communities.

To learn more about the program and drop-off locations, visit GrowNYC.