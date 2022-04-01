NEW YORK (PIX11) — Springtime in the city means going outside to enjoy the season.

Since the pandemic, many people have had the option of visiting a nearby Open Street. More of them are on the way for the spring and summer.

At the end of the last year, New York City Department of Transportation opened an application process for community-based organizations, schools and restaurant groups. That process runs through the end of April with additional periods to follow.

New York City Councilmember Lincoln Restler is looking for feedback and questions about locations in the district he represents. “It’s important for us to be able to enjoy our streets. I’m excited about reimagining them with more space to play, stroll and restaurants to expand,” Restler said.

Some neighbors want the city to do more reviews before giving approval and for more management of the program. “This is hard for seniors to lift barricades, delivery trucks blocking intersections, emergency delays and diverted traffic on the side streets. There doesn’t seem to be accountability,” said Shannon Phipps.

The Department of Transportation said it reviews locations and will continue to work with local groups and residents.

Last month, Department of Transportation officials attended a community meeting about a location in Fort Greene and Clinton Hill.

City council and then-Mayor Bill de Blasio made the program permanent in the spring of 2021.