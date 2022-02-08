Group wanted for vandalizing Brooklyn bus, residence with swastikas: NYPD

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The four suspects wanted in connection with vandalism incidents in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. (Credit: DCPI)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a group of four people seen on video spray painting multiple swastikas around Williamsburg Saturday evening, police said Tuesday.

At about 9:05 p.m., the group were walking near Division Avenue and Rodney Street when two of them painted multiple swastikas on a privately owned bus parked nearby. The group fled the scene after the vandalism, police said.

Five minutes later, the group were walking near the same location when two of them vandalized the front door of a residence — again, with a swastika. Police said the four suspects fled on foot again after the second incident.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Holocaust survivor, 99, fatally struck while crossing Brooklyn street

Video: Man in Hasidic clothing sucker punched on Brooklyn street, police say

Gas explosion sends home up in flames

Vet leads seniors in demanding heating fix at Brooklyn public housing building

2 teens shot inside Kings Plaza mall in Brooklyn: police

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter