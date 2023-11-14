NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for a group wanted for allegedly robbing two smoke shops in New York City.

The first incident happened at a smoke shop on Madison Street in the Lower East Side on Nov. 1. The group allegedly entered the store around 8:15 p.m., discharged pepper spray into a 22-year-old employee’s face, and stole $1,400 and a cellphone, according to authorities.

The employee was brought to NY Downtown Hospital for pain and burning in his eyes, police said.

The second incident happened at a smoke shop on Bogart Street in Williamsburg on Nov. 7. Police said the group allegedly entered the shop around 8:45 p.m., pepper-sprayed a 26-year-old employee and stole $300 and marijuana products.

The employee was treated by EMS for burning to his eyes, according to authorities.

