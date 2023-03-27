NEW YORK (PIX11) – A group of victims’ advocates and sex abuse survivors held a rally outside City Hall Monday morning, calling for an end to taxpayer funding for the Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx.

The group argues that public money shouldn’t go to the cultural venue because museum co-founder Afrika Bambaataa and the international hip-hop awareness organization Universal Zulu Nation have been named in as defendants in a child sex trafficking lawsuit.

Some of the victims and their advocates want to see the statute of limitations on child sex abuse crimes in New York eliminated so that other people might come forward.

PIX11 reached out to Universal Zulu Nation for comment on the rally, but did not receive a response.