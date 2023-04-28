NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are looking for a group of teens who attacked not one but two women in Central Park, in two separate incidents just minutes apart. Both victims were out jogging when they were hit from behind.

For years Central Park was part of her normal routine, a safe place for a morning jog until this happened.

“All of a sudden bikes got close to me on both sides and I got shoved to the ground,” said a 32-year-old woman as she recounted her random attack. “I started to cry, I was in so much pain and I felt so violated.”

The Incident took place Wednesday morning on East Drive near 75 Street, the victim said she was full of scrapes and bruises and realized there were witnesses who were watching the whole thing and did nothing to help.

However, this victim is not alone, about ten minutes later a similar attack occurred on a 47-year-old woman.

Police are saying she was hit from behind hard in the back of her head, the 47-year-old stated her vision went dark for 2 minutes.

Right now police are looking at surveillance video from cameras in the area in hopes to identify the three teenagers involved.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).