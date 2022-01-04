Group of suspects wanted for stealing umbrella, jacket on J train: NYPD

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A group of suspects is wanted for robbing two men on a subway. (Credit: NYPD)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A large group of suspects is being looked for after a Dec. 18 robbery, police said Tuesday.

Video released shows the 11 suspects entering a station to board a Manhattan-bound J train; one suspect is seen holding a door open so the other suspects can avoid paying their fare, and others are seen jumping the turnstile.

While riding a J train approaching the Kosciusko Street subway station, the group approached two men, ages 34 and 29. The suspects then punched the men several times in the face, forcibly removing a jacket and umbrella in the process, police said.

(Credit: NYPD)

The victims were treated by EMS on scene, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

NYPD arrests 17 alleged gang members in Brooklyn pre-dawn raids

‘No. 1 priority’: NYPD busts gangs in push to curb violence

Mom says daughter fell through cracks at Brooklyn school after teacher called in sick

Lightscape: Brooklyn Botanic Garden hosts holiday light show

Art exhibit in Brooklyn senior housing stresses compassion for LGBTQ seniors

Suspects pretend to conduct COVID survey in violent Brooklyn home invasion: police

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter