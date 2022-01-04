Group of suspects wanted for stealing umbrella, jacket on J train: NYPD

A group of suspects is wanted for robbing two men on a subway. (Credit: NYPD)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A large group of suspects is being looked for after a Dec. 18 robbery, police said Tuesday.

Video released shows the 11 suspects entering a station to board a Manhattan-bound J train; one suspect is seen holding a door open so the other suspects can avoid paying their fare, and others are seen jumping the turnstile.

While riding a J train approaching the Kosciusko Street subway station, the group approached two men, ages 34 and 29. The suspects then punched the men several times in the face, forcibly removing a jacket and umbrella in the process, police said.

The victims were treated by EMS on scene, police said.

