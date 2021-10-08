Group demands hearing on major project at East River Park

They chained themselves to trees outside city hall and made their case to people in the area, including New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

A group of neighbors, park visitors and supporters want a hearing before the council on the $2 billion project as East River Park.

The green space is made up of more than 50 acres along the river and the FDR on the Lower East Side. It was flooded during Hurricane Sandy and a major rebuild and resiliency project was planned.

Some work has already begun with more phases to start this month. It could take four years.

The group is not opposed to flood protections. They say they’re opposed to the way the current project and plans have come to be.

Sarah Wellington is a neighbor and visitor and organized the group.

“What I see is the city terrorizing East Rover Park and thousands who love it. It has been there for 80 years,” she said.

The project would elevate the ground level of the park 8 to 10 feet. Parts of it would be temporarily closed. Trees have been marked to be removed.

A spokesperson for NYC Parks says the “critical open space improvement project will ensure that these waterfront parks are accessible and resilient for the surrounding community in the face of our daunting climate future.”

Crews plan to be planting nearly double the number of new trees in East River Park which would bring the number to more than 1,800.

They will try to transplant healthy trees to other locations.