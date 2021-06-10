Group alleges NYPD stop-and-frisk still targets minorities

NEW YORK — The Legal Aid Society of New York says the NYPD’s stop-and-frisk policies continue and still disproportionally affect New York City’s Black and brown communities.

Using the NYPD’s own data, the society pointed to numbers that show roughly 91% of reported stop-and-frisk procedures in 2020 involved New Yorkers of color, with Black New Yorkers making up a majority of the stops, despite making up less than a quarter of New York City’s population.

“Not only have stop-and-frisk procedures impacted communities of color, but in over 95% of those cases, no contraband was even found,” said Jennvine Wong of The Legal Aid Society. “So, we have to ask why we are still engaging in these practices.”

Following a landmark federal class action suit challenging it’s stop-and-frisk practices, the NYPD is required to report data on stops officers make. The decision came after a judge ruled in 2013 that the department had engaged in a pattern of racially discriminatory and unconstitutional stops.

Darius Charney was lead attorney on that case in 2013 that concluded 80% of all stop and frisk stops were of Black and Latinx New Yorkers.

“Fast forward to 2020 and 2021 and we are still well over 80% of stops being conducted on Black and Latinx New Yorkers,” said Charney. “So, the severely racial disparities in who’s being stopped has not gone down at all over the past eight years.”

Although he did not address the racial disparities in the current stop-and-frisk numbers, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, speaking on 1010 WINS Radio did point out a record number of guns being removed from the streets in 2020.

“There is no right number, the correct numbers depending on what we’re facing on the street, who’s deployed and how there are deployed,” Shea said. “Clearly, you want whatever you are doing, done appropriately and constitutionally, and building trust in the community.”