NEW YORK (PIX11) – You never know what you’re going to see on the streets of New York City.

The Grinch was spotted in lower Manhattan Wednesday in a Grinch-mobile. Stefanie, who posted the video to X, said, “NYC is a real life circus.”

Not only was the driver dressed like the iconic Christmas-hating character, but there were also two stuffed Grinches in the back seat.

This Grinch, who can be found on Instagram, said he’s raising money to bring fun and presents to children.

