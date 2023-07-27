LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The mother of a 2-year-old girl who was shot and burned in a house fire while she slept during a court-mandated visit with her father demanded family law reforms Thursday on the seventh anniversary of Kyra Franchetti’s death.

“My 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, is one of 23 children to be murdered by a parent going through divorce or separation in New York State Family Court,” an emotional Jacqueline Franchetti said at a downtown rally in Foley Square.

Her daughter’s red Elmo toy sat in the stroller Kyra used to ride in, right in front of the press conference podium.

Kyra’s mother was joined by state Senator James Skoufis, a prime sponsor of Kyra’s Law, which would mandate that judges in Family Court put child safety first in their decision-making and also require better training on domestic violence and sexual violence in the home. Other political leaders at the rally included state Senator Peter Harckham and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, the sponsors of two reform bills on forensic, child custody evaluators.

Cherone Coleman, of Queens, whose 3-year-old daughter Autumn was locked by her father in his car before he set it on fire in May 2019, also attended the rally to support Kyra’s mother.

“May 5 made four years since my daughter’s been gone,” Coleman said. “Which means she’s been dead longer than she was alive. Do you know how that hurts? And this judge is still sitting, presiding over other cases.”

Coleman said she had begged the Family Court judge assigned to her custody case to mandate supervised visits for Autumn’s father, Martin Anthony Pereira. Coleman said she told the judge that Pereira had cases in the past for harassment and menacing.

“And she didn’t listen,” Coleman said.

Jacqueline Franchetti had been hopeful that debate on Kyra’s Law would be brought to the floor of the state Legislature this year, but it didn’t happen.

She implored Gov. Kathy Hochul to make Family Court change a priority in the new year.

Grieving mothers urge changes to NY Family Court during a rally in Lower Manhattan on July, 27, 2023. (Credit: PIX11)

“Bring these bills to the floor,” Franchetti said. “Governor Hochul, we need you to put this in your ‘State of the State.'”

Hochul did sign a law in December 2022 that would mandate better training for the forensic custody evaluators who are crucial to the decision-making process in child custody cases.