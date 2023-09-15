NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City officials are warning of a gridlock in Midtown ahead of the United Nations General Assembly next week.

Several roads will be closed as the NYPD ramps up security. Authorities are asking drivers to stay away from the United Nations Plaza and the surrounding areas.

First Avenue will be fully closed to traffic from 42nd Street to 47th Street starting Monday morning. Officers will also be placed along 34th Street to 65 Street from First Avenue to Seventh Avenue.

Delays are expected.

