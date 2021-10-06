Green-Wood Cemetery launches art installation

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is never easy. That’s why two local artists have created a special installation at one of New York’s most historic landmarks.

The project provides visitors a way to heal during their time of grief.

The historic landmark nestled between Prospect Park and Sunset Park is a place where visitors can enjoy nature while honoring lives lost. For the artists and married couple behind the project, Candy Chang and James Reeves, it was the perfect location for the free installation called After the End — each having suffered their own personal grief.