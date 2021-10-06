Green-Wood Cemetery launches art installation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is never easy. That’s why two local artists have created a special installation at one of New York’s most historic landmarks.

The project provides visitors a way to heal during their time of grief.

The historic landmark nestled between Prospect Park and Sunset Park is a place where visitors can enjoy nature while honoring lives lost. For the artists and married couple behind the project, Candy Chang and James Reeves, it was the perfect location for the free installation called After the End — each having suffered their own personal grief.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter