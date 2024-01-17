NEW YORK (PIX11) – One of Green Day’s biggest hits may be Boulevard Of Broken Dreams, but on Tuesday they made some dreams come true for fans with a “surprise” performance at a subway station in Manhattan.

Videos posted to social media show lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong and the rest of the band crammed onto a subway platform filled with fans at the 47-50 Rockefeller Center subway station in Manhattan. Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon accompanied the band, playing the tambourine.

Green Day played “Basket Case” and “American Idiot,” among other hits as the crowd sang along.

Fans may have been tipped off on social media before the performance. The X account Green Day Inc. posted a cryptic photo of the subway station platform just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The band is in New York City for a performance at Irving Plaza on Thursday, Brooklyn Vegan reported. Their new album, “Saviors,” is set to be released on Friday.

Green Day also recently performed during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in Hollywood, California, on Dec. 31.

The MTA did not immediately return PIX11’s request for comment about the performance.

Lauren Cook is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City area for over a decade. She has been with PIX11 since 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.