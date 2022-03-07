VALLEY STREAM, NY (PIX11) — A Green Acres Mall worker was shot once in the back of the leg on Monday, police said.

Officers responded to Famous Footwear after a 911 call around 4:30 p.m., officials said. When they arrived, they found the victim behind the counter. He’d crawled behind the counter after he was struck. The victim, who had a slight verbal altercation with the suspects before the shooting, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the victim was “young,” but did not provide his age.

Everyone else in the store ran to the rear of the store and locked themselves in. The mall went into a lockdown after the shots were fired.

Investigators said there were two suspects, who were both last seen in dark colored clothing. A possible person of interest was being interviewed on Monday evening.