NEW YORK (PIX11)– The Renovation of Manhattan’s Grand street station in China Town is complete.

This week, the MTA completed the station improvement project here known as “re-new-vation.” It uses existing work time and planned projects to do other repairs and deep cleaning – often on the weekend.

In April, the transit agency began work on 13 stations around the system as part of the new program. Other projects are going on around the system for regular maintenance, track work, and accessibility upgrades.

The goal is 50 locations by the end of the year.

“It is great to see the energy and spirit of teamwork that our crews bring to this work. These Re-NEW-vation projects are taking advantage of short periods of downtime to knock out a huge range of construction and repair work,” said MTA Chairman Janno Lieber.

Riders at Grand Street in Chinatown noticed the new lights, staircases, and ceiling.