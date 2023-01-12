NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grand Central Madison, which was set to open by the end of last year, has been delayed again due to a faulty exhaust fan, according to MTA officials.

The $11.1 billion project is done, but a downdraft is disrupting the exhaust system from pulling in new air at one of the locations in Grand Central, preventing it from meeting code requirements, MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said.

Grand Central Madison, which will bring LIRR trains into a new terminal below Grand central Sation, could still open in January, but Lieber would not commit to a date.

“The sole issue is this craziness with the downdraft. It’s a safety issue,” Lieber said.

Lieber did not specify what would entail fixing the issue but said the agency would not be pumping any more money into the project. He said reports of delays due to a shortage of workers are not accurate.

“I’m not paying for extra work that is necessitated because somebody, however well-intentioned, didn’t design something perfectly,” he said.

The opening of Grand Central Madison will increase train service by more than 40% systemwide. The LIRR last year released 18 draft timetables showing proposed train schedules to Grand Central Madison. The proposed timetables would add 274 trains per weekday.