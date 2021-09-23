Gramercy Chase Bank robbed, NYPD searching for suspect

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan — Police said they’re searching for a man who robbed a Manhattan Chase Bank Thursday afternoon.

It happened at a Chase Bank on First Avenue near 15th Street at about 3 p.m., according to police. The man entered the bank and showed the teller a note demanding cash.

Officials said he took $1,000 in cash and fled the scene.

