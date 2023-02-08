NEW YORK (PIX11) — Did your favorite pizzeria make the cut?

Yelp released its “Top 100 Places for Pizza” in the US and it may come as a guiding light on where to grab a slice of delicious pizza for National Pizza Day.

Seven restaurants across New York topped the list, with the highest-ranking restaurant landing in sixth place.

Yelp provided a breakdown of how they curated their list: first, they identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Any way you slice it, these New York pizza spots are the perfect choices to celebrate the pizza-centric holiday.