NEW YORK (PIX11) — Did your favorite pizzeria make the cut?
Yelp released its “Top 100 Places for Pizza” in the US and it may come as a guiding light on where to grab a slice of delicious pizza for National Pizza Day.
Seven restaurants across New York topped the list, with the highest-ranking restaurant landing in sixth place.
Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana in Massapequa, NY (#6)
Lombardo’s of Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, NY (#14)
B Side Pizza & Wine Bar in New York, NY (#50)
Lolita’s Pizza in Poughkeepsie, NY (#64)
Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow, NY (#92)
Pizzeria Posto in Rhinebeck, NY (#94)
Apizza Regionale in Syracuse, NY (#99)
Yelp provided a breakdown of how they curated their list: first, they identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
Any way you slice it, these New York pizza spots are the perfect choices to celebrate the pizza-centric holiday.