NEW YORK (PIX11) — Coffee’s on Paris Baguette this weekend!

Paris Baguette is celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee for Paris Baguette Rewards members starting this Saturday through Sunday at participating locations.

Rewards members can enjoy one free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase, the company said.

“A great cup of coffee deserves more than one day of celebration, so at Paris Baguette we’re celebrating National Coffee Day all weekend long,” said a spokesperson for the company.

