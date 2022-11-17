NEW YORK (PIX11) — A sprawling ice skating rink and other fun-filled winter activities return to Governors Island this weekend.

The Governors Island Winter Village officially opens Saturday and runs until February 2023. It will be open from Thursday through Sunday during the season, organizers said.

The site features a 7,500-square-foot ice skating rink, fire pits, bike and sled rentals, and various lawn games, organizers said. Some of New York City’s best food trucks will provide the site’s winter eats.

The ice rink will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The rink will be free to all visitors on Thursdays, organizers said.