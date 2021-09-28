Governors Island to be open to public year-round

NEW YORK — While New Yorkers and tourists alike typically get to enjoy Governors Island during the summer months, the public will soon be able to enjoy the island year-round.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that beginning Nov. 1, New Yorkers can access the island seven days a week during all months of the year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented opportunity to reimagine public space in this city – and now, we’re proud to keep the crown jewel of our harbor open to New Yorkers all year round,” said de Blasio. “From expanded ferry service, to more amenities than ever, to year-round visitors from all over the city, there’s no better time to experience and invest in Governors Island.”

The NYC Ferry will serve Governors Island daily, beginning with the launch of the Coney Island route expected to open this fall season, according to officials.

NYC Ferry will serve Governors Island’s Yankee Pier through the South Brooklyn Route, expanding direct access from Red Hook, Atlantic Ave/Brooklyn Bridge Park-Pier 6, DUMBO/Fulton Ferry, and Corlears Hook in the Lower East Side for Governors Island visitors and growing community of tenants.

Ferry service is expected to run from 7 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Over the last decade, Governors Island has gone through a major transformation, including the creation of a 43-acre park, a growing arts and cultural program and a growth in audience.